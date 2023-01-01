$26,554+ tax & licensing
$26,554
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2020 Mazda CX-3
2020 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$26,554
+ taxes & licensing
23,678KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10550730
- Stock #: P10PA070
- VIN: JM1DKFC74L1470862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,678 KM
Vehicle Description
With elegant design, a long list of features, and a capable drivetrain that provides an engaging drive, this CX-3 is a study in balance. This 2020 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2020 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2020 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This low mileage SUV has just 23,678 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS AWD. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this CX-3 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth streaming audio, blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats and heated door mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 340+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette dash trim
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,542 mm
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Curb weight: 1,355 kg
AM/FM/HD Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Overall Length: 4,274 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
Overall Width: 1,767 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Low Speed Brake Assist
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,209 L
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2