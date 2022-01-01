Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda CX-5

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,549

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,549

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo - NEW ARRIVAL - TURBO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo - NEW ARRIVAL - TURBO

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

  1. 8090341
  2. 8090341
  3. 8090341
  4. 8090341
  5. 8090341
  6. 8090341
  7. 8090341
  8. 8090341
  9. 8090341
  10. 8090341
  11. 8090341
  12. 8090341
  13. 8090341
  14. 8090341
  15. 8090341
  16. 8090341
  17. 8090341
  18. 8090341
  19. 8090341
  20. 8090341
  21. 8090341
  22. 8090341
  23. 8090341
  24. 8090341
  25. 8090341
  26. 8090341
  27. 8090341
  28. 8090341
Contact Seller

$38,549

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8090341
  • Stock #: BC0174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BC0174
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, GT w/Turbo Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Mazda

2021 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 16,557 KM
$64,472 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 152,445 KM
$11,136 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio EX - AS...
 83,350 KM
$7,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

Call Dealer

705-524-XXXX

(click to show)

705-524-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory