2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
250 4MATIC SUV - Premium Package
46,276KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10377774
- Stock #: P11PA047
- VIN: WDC4M4HB9LW009357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
This Mercedes GLB takes the cake for midsize SUV, with enough space and tech that the only thing that doesn't feel full size is the price tag and footprint. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Whether you're taking up to 6 passengers on a road trip, trying to find an out of the way campsite, or just taking care of weekend errands, this Mercedes GLB is the perfect size SUV for all of life's adventures. Complete with modern safety tech, navigation, and awesome luxury, you can be sure to get where you're going in style and safety. This SUV has 46,276 kms. It's night black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLB's trim level is 250 4MATIC SUV. This GLB is loaded with stylish features like 18 inch alloy wheels, power sliding first row sunroof with fixed second row sunroof, exterior chrome trim, rain detecting wipers, LED lighting with automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and front and rear fog lamps. The premium features continue on the inside with voice activated infotainment with a 7 inch touchscreen, navigation, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and streaming audio for connectivity and heated seats, driver memory settings, remote keyless entry, ARTICO upholstery, and active brake assist for safe and easy driving. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Comfort
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Silver aluminum rims
With metal-look bar grille
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Leg Room: 937 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,892 mm
Rear Head Room: 982 mm
Front Head Room: 1,035 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,419 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,765 kg
Overall height: 1,658 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Shoulder Room : 1,396 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Panoramic Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof
ECall Emergency System
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Overall Length: 4,634 mm
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,755 L
Wheelbase: 2,829 mm
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
