$52,698+ tax & licensing
$52,698
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4 MATIC - STAR CERTIFIED !
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
34,693KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,693 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, Automatic, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Cargo shade
ARTICO Upholstery
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Axle ratio: 3.27
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Rear Defrost
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Active suspension
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Roof rack: rails only
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Requires Subscription
Smartphone Integration
Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System
19" 5-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Radio: Connect 20 AM/FM w/Bluetooth
MB Apps/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
