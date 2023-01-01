2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 1 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10042434

10042434 Stock #: P11PA032

P11PA032 VIN: 4JGFB4KB8LA094973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P11PA032

Mileage 43,153 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety First Aid Kit Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Genuine wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Wheel Diameter: 20 Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 8.5 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Silver aluminum rims Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,029 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Fuel Capacity: 80 L Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm Overall Length: 4,935 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 1,039 mm Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,995 mm Curb weight: 2,130 kg Overall height: 1,796 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Overall Width: 1,948 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 5 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : PRE-SAFE ECall Emergency System Audio System Premium Brand : MBUX Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Gross vehicle weight: 2,820 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

