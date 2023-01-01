$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
350 4MATIC
Location
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
43,153KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10042434
- Stock #: P11PA032
- VIN: 4JGFB4KB8LA094973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
The GLE has always been a top-rated, award winning SUV, and a fresh redesign with more features and capability has only made it better. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes Benz GLE has always been a gold standard. With a total redesign for 2020, it comes as no surprise that this luxury SUV easily tops the market. With amazing standard features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this all new 2020 GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. All the bells and whistles that came with the new redesign are backed up by a true, trail-ready SUV demeanor coupled with an amazing on-road dynamic. If luxury or capability alone is unsatisfying, come get both in the all new 2020 GLE.This SUV has 43,153 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLE's trim level is 350 4MATIC. This all new GLE 350 4MATIC comes with a sunroof, power liftgate, heated seats, WiFi, heated leather steering wheel, memory settings, remote keyless entry, and chrome and leatherette interior trim for comfort and convenience along with amazing tech like navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice activation, 12.3 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, pre and post collision system, blind spot assist, and USB and aux inputs. Other awesome features include driver selectable modes, big and stylish aluminum wheels, black bodyside and wheel well trim, chrome window trim, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and auto folding, rain detecting wipers, chrome grille, and LED lighting with front and rear fog lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
First Aid Kit
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Wheel Diameter: 20
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Silver aluminum rims
Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,029 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Overall Length: 4,935 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,995 mm
Curb weight: 2,130 kg
Overall height: 1,796 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Width: 1,948 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
5 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : PRE-SAFE
ECall Emergency System
Audio System Premium Brand : MBUX
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Gross vehicle weight: 2,820 kg
