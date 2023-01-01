Menu
This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the fashion-forward urban dweller. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. <br> <br>One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2020 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it an extremely compelling option. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort. This SUV has 113,000 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

113,000KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5DV0LL479767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the fashion-forward urban dweller. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2020 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it an extremely compelling option. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort. This SUV has 113,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,295 mm
Rear Head Room: 977 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,625 kg
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,347 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front Hip Room: 1,294 mm
Rear reverse sensing system
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Rear Leg Room: 844 mm
Max cargo capacity: 915 L
Overall height: 1,586 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,111 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

