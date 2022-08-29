$35,600+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech - Navigation - Heated Seats
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with technology and rugged capability, this Nissan Pathfinder is ready for wherever the roads lead. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 61,911 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SV Tech. This Pathfinder SV has all the tech you would expect from a modern SUV with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking for convenience and safety along with an 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and an RCA video input for connectivity. The interior has some great comforts with Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Window grid and fixed antenna
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Navigation
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Piano black dash trim
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Blind spot warning
Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,072 mm
Overall Width: 1,963 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg
Curb weight: 2,018 kg
NissanConnect Services
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length : 5,042 mm
Overall height : 1,914 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
NissanConnect with Mobile Apps
Rear reverse sensing system
6 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
