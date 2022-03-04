$31,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
28,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8505698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # US1351
- Mileage 28,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD SV, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Front Anti-Roll Bar
5.694 Axle Ratio
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Blind spot warning
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
