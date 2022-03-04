2020 Nissan Rogue

$31,999 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 2 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

8505698 Stock #: US1351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # US1351

Mileage 28,290 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Variably intermittent wipers Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Front Anti-Roll Bar 5.694 Axle Ratio Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Blind spot warning Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Front collision mitigation

