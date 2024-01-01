$20,580+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra
S Plus CVT - Heated Seats
2020 Nissan Sentra
S Plus CVT - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$20,580
+ taxes & licensing
17,379KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB8BV8LY230470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,379 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
When it comes to comfortable daily drivers with frugal fuel consumption and bulletproof reliability, this Nissan Sentra is an extremely compelling option. This 2020 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Carefully engineered to take on city streets as a reliable compact sedan, this Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and excellent build quality. Updated with modern technology and driver-assistive features, this 2020 Nissan Sentra still offers unbeatable value. Smooth driving characteristics, paired with impressive fuel efficiency makes this vehicle the compact sedan to beat.This low mileage sedan has just 17,379 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sentra's trim level is S Plus CVT. This Sentra S is packed with awesome features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise control, heated power side mirrors, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, remote keyless entry with power locks, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, and a 7 inch monitor with AM/FM, aux and USB playback. The Plus package adds a better drivetrain and heated seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 988 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,353 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 450 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Overall Width: 1,816 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Overall height: 1,448 mm
Rear Head Room: 933 mm
Rear Leg Room: 883 mm
Overall Length: 4,640 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,805 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,385 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation : Moving Object Detection
Curb weight: 1,383 kg
Wheelbase : 2,712 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,117 mm
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
