2020 RAM 1500

$49,655 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 9 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10152699

10152699 Stock #: B10PA139

B10PA139 VIN: 1C6SRFTT7LN256898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,958 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Split rear bench Mechanical Trailer Hitch ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Safety Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg TOUCHSCREEN Manual child safety locks Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start 5 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm Overall Width: 2,085 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.