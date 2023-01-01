$49,655+ tax & licensing
$49,655
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2020 RAM 1500
Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$49,655
+ taxes & licensing
80,958KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10152699
- Stock #: B10PA139
- VIN: 1C6SRFTT7LN256898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 80,958 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, an HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFTT7LN256898.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split rear bench
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Safety
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
TOUCHSCREEN
Manual child safety locks
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
5 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Overall Width: 2,085 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
