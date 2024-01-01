$50,768+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$50,768
+ taxes & licensing
50,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFLT1LN181115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Performance Hood, Black Accents, Proximity Key!
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This menacing Ram 1500 Rebel comes very well equipped with unique aluminum wheels, a sport performance hood, Bilstein off-road suspension with skid plates, Uconnect with a color touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a handy rear view camera. This sweet pickup truck also comes with a power driver seat, a dampened tailgate, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, hill decent control, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, towing equipment, black bumpers with rear step, LED headlights and fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Performance Hood, Black Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT1LN181115.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This menacing Ram 1500 Rebel comes very well equipped with unique aluminum wheels, a sport performance hood, Bilstein off-road suspension with skid plates, Uconnect with a color touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a handy rear view camera. This sweet pickup truck also comes with a power driver seat, a dampened tailgate, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, hill decent control, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, towing equipment, black bumpers with rear step, LED headlights and fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Performance Hood, Black Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT1LN181115.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Sport Performance Hood
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Skid Plates
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Off-Road Suspension
Safety
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
TOUCHSCREEN
Manual child safety locks
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
5 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Overall Width: 2,085 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm
Black Accents
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Palladino Honda
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring w/Eyesight - Heated Seats 62,145 KM $27,364 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 29,500 KM $32,600 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Traverse High Country - Sunroof 124,572 KM $36,365 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Palladino Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$50,768
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2020 RAM 1500