2020 RAM 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Monotone Paint

Keyless Start

Rear wheelhouse liners

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Spray-in bedliner

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

BRIGHT WHITE

BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION

Black Tubular Side Steps

3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST

Requires Subscription

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)

WHEELS: 18" X 8" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)

BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step

DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps

LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals ...

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Rear Bumper Rebel Instrument Cluster 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-C...

RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subs...

BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

LEATHER & SOUND GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...

