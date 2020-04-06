Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 4846305
  2. 4846305
  3. 4846305
  4. 4846305
  5. 4846305
  6. 4846305
  7. 4846305
  8. 4846305
  9. 4846305
  10. 4846305
  11. 4846305
  12. 4846305
  13. 4846305
  14. 4846305
  15. 4846305
  16. 4846305
  17. 4846305
  18. 4846305
  19. 4846305
  20. 4846305
  21. 4846305
  22. 4846305
  23. 4846305
Contact Seller

$73,120

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,445KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4846305
  • Stock #: 20045D
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT7LN146062
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Monotone Paint
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear wheelhouse liners
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • Black Tubular Side Steps
  • 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
  • WHEELS: 18" X 8" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
  • BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
  • DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
  • LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals ...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Rear Bumper Rebel Instrument Cluster 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-C...
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subs...
  • BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
  • LEATHER & SOUND GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2020 RAM 1500 Rebel
 14,445 KM
$73,120 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 95,002 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 31,852 KM
$27,930 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Send A Message