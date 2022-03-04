Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru Impreza

32,420 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Impreza

2020 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

  1. 8520944
  2. 8520944
  3. 8520944
  4. 8520944
  5. 8520944
  6. 8520944
  7. 8520944
  8. 8520944
  9. 8520944
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8520944
  • Stock #: BC0143
  • VIN: 4S3GTAE65L1719221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0143
  • Mileage 32,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino BMW

2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 83,700 KM
$28,210 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 50,000 KM
$81,950 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Armada P...
 69,000 KM
$49,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory