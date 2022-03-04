$CALL+ tax & licensing
Palladino BMW
705-419-2304
2020 Subaru Impreza
Sport
Location
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7
32,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8520944
- Stock #: BC0143
- VIN: 4S3GTAE65L1719221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,420 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
