$39,178+ tax & licensing
$39,178
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback
2020 Subaru Outback
Limited - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
38,988KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10208769
- Stock #: B10PA143
- VIN: 4S4BTDNC1L3180839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,988 KM
Vehicle Description
The iconic Subaru Outback is better than ever for 2020. No matter where your next adventure is, get there in the 2020 Subaru Outback. This 2020 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This low mileage SUV has just 38,988 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L H4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outback's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this Limited Outback gets you an 11.6 inch touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. Continuing in the luxury, this SUV alternative is equipped with heated leather seats with memory settings, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, and automatic, steering responsive headlights. For impressive safety this Outback Limited also comes with EyeSight (complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist) and SRVD, Subaru's rear/side vehicle detection program with blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 320+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 958 mm
Wheelbase: 2,745 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Curb weight: 1,705 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,457 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Overall Width: 1,897 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Front Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
STARLINK
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Active Driver Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look
Rear Leg Room: 1,004 mm
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,144 L
Overall Length: 4,860 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,393 mm
Overall Height : 1,687 mm
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
