2020 Subaru Outback ...

$39,178 + taxes & licensing 38,988 KM Used

B10PA143 VIN: 4S4BTDNC1L3180839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,988 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Power Liftgate Power Tailgate Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 12 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon Fuel Capacity: 70 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km Front Head Room: 958 mm Wheelbase: 2,745 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Curb weight: 1,705 kg Manual child safety locks Rear Head Room: 992 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,457 mm Proximity remote trunk release Overall Width: 1,897 mm Hands Free Power Liftgate Front Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active STARLINK Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Active Driver Assist Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look Rear Leg Room: 1,004 mm Max Cargo Capacity : 2,144 L Overall Length: 4,860 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,393 mm Overall Height : 1,687 mm Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required) Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim

