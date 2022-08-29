2020 Subaru Outback ...

$38,241 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 2 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 71,245 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Leather shift knob Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 4.111 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Luggage Rack Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 12 Speakers Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Remote CD player Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors HVAC memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Knee Air Bag Nappa leather seating surfaces Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Led Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Requires Subscription Heated & Ventilated Front Reclining Bucket Seats Emergency communication system: STARLINK Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/Navigation harman/kardon Speakers Front collision mitigation Wheels: 18" x 7" Blk & Machined Finish Alum Alloy Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist

