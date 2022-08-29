Menu
2020 Subaru Outback

71,245 KM

$38,241

+ tax & licensing
$38,241

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Permier XT Turbo Engine w/ Nappa Brown Leather!!

Permier XT Turbo Engine w/ Nappa Brown Leather!!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$38,241

+ taxes & licensing

71,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Subaru Symmetrical AWD, dual function X-Mode, EyeSight Driving Technology, a 2.4L 260hp 4-cyl Turbocharged Boxer engine, and 1,588-kg towing capacity, this 2020 Outback Premier XT does it all. Not only is it capable on the road, the snow, or through the trails, but it also makes sure to take driver comfort into account! Brown Nappa Leather, heated front & rear seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, slide & tilt sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control! Utilize Apple Carplay, AndroidAuto, USB, and Bluetooth smartphone capabilities with the 11.6'' touchscreen infotainment display along with Starlink, AM/FM/MP3 & SiriusXM! Even save a couple dollars at the pumps with the Automatic Start/Stop engine system!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Leather shift knob
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.111 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
12 Speakers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
HVAC memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Nappa leather seating surfaces
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Requires Subscription
Heated & Ventilated Front Reclining Bucket Seats
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/Navigation
harman/kardon Speakers
Front collision mitigation
Wheels: 18" x 7" Blk & Machined Finish Alum Alloy
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

