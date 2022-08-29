$38,241+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback
Permier XT Turbo Engine w/ Nappa Brown Leather!!
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$38,241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Subaru Symmetrical AWD, dual function X-Mode, EyeSight Driving Technology, a 2.4L 260hp 4-cyl Turbocharged Boxer engine, and 1,588-kg towing capacity, this 2020 Outback Premier XT does it all. Not only is it capable on the road, the snow, or through the trails, but it also makes sure to take driver comfort into account! Brown Nappa Leather, heated front & rear seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, slide & tilt sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control! Utilize Apple Carplay, AndroidAuto, USB, and Bluetooth smartphone capabilities with the 11.6'' touchscreen infotainment display along with Starlink, AM/FM/MP3 & SiriusXM! Even save a couple dollars at the pumps with the Automatic Start/Stop engine system!
Vehicle Features
