2020 Subaru Outback

52,281 KM

Details Description Features

$36,877

+ tax & licensing
$36,877

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback

Outdoor XT

2020 Subaru Outback

Outdoor XT

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$36,877

+ taxes & licensing

52,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9833018
  • Stock #: P12NA044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P12NA044
  • Mileage 52,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 2.4i Outdoor XT, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded H-4 2.4 L/146

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Leather shift knob
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.111 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front fog lights
Wheels: 18" x 7" Gunmetal Painted Aluminum Alloy

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Requires Subscription
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
All-Weather Soft-Touch Upholstery
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

