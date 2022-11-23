$30,678+ tax & licensing
705-419-2285
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$30,678
- Listing ID: 9346063
- Stock #: B12NA004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy your next driving adventure in this 2020 Crosstrek Touring in a shimmering Ice Silver Metallic! Cloth upholstery, proximity key and push-start, paddle shifters, dual-mode heated seats and steering wheel compliment the 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer engine (152hp) with CVT to ensure your vehicle needs are met bumper to bumper! A 6.5 infotainment touchscreen display, connected to 6 speakers throughout the vehicle comes available with Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, AndroidAuto, SiriusXM, and Starlink to provide compatibility to any smartphone!
Vehicle Features
