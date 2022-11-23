2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$30,678 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 0 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9346063

9346063 Stock #: B12NA004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # B12NA004

Mileage 18,098 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.90 axle ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated reclining front bucket seats Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Panic Alarm Telematics Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Knee Air Bag Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection 17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Requires Subscription Emergency communication system: STARLINK STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Appearance: analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.