2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

18,098 KM

Details Description Features

$30,678

+ tax & licensing
$30,678

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Touring

Touring

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

$30,678

+ taxes & licensing

18,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: B12NA004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy your next driving adventure in this 2020 Crosstrek Touring in a shimmering Ice Silver Metallic! Cloth upholstery, proximity key and push-start, paddle shifters, dual-mode heated seats and steering wheel compliment the 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer engine (152hp) with CVT to ensure your vehicle needs are met bumper to bumper! A 6.5 infotainment touchscreen display, connected to 6 speakers throughout the vehicle comes available with Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, AndroidAuto, SiriusXM, and Starlink to provide compatibility to any smartphone!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.90 axle ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated reclining front bucket seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Requires Subscription
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Appearance: analog

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

