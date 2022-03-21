2020 Toyota Camry

$39,743 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8869442

8869442 Stock #: BC0470

BC0470 VIN: 4T1B21HK9LU523394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Interior Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Leg Room: 965 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 955 mm Overall height: 1,445 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Max cargo capacity: 428 L Rear Hip Room: 1,387 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.0 L/100 km Front Head Room: 953 mm Overall Width: 1,839 mm Wheelbase: 2,825 mm Manual child safety locks Fuel Consumption: City: 5.3 L/100 km Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required) Gross Vehicle Weight : 2,098 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

