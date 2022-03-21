$39,743+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,743
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2020 Toyota Camry
2020 Toyota Camry
Hybrid
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$39,743
+ taxes & licensing
104,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8869442
- Stock #: BC0470
- VIN: 4T1B21HK9LU523394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry Hybrid offers sophisticated style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Its dependability has also been refined for more than a decade, and speaks volumes to the reliability of Toyota's proven hybrid technology. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering greater stability. This Camry Hybrid has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 104,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V PDI DOHC Hybrid engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Overall height: 1,445 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Wheelbase: 2,825 mm
Manual child safety locks
Fuel Consumption: City: 5.3 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
Gross Vehicle Weight : 2,098 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5