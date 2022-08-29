$41,247+ tax & licensing
$41,247
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$41,247
+ taxes & licensing
29,694KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9076510
- Stock #: BC0322
- VIN: 2T3R1RFVXLC072417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,694 KM
Vehicle Description
The RAV4 opens a world of excitement while keeping up with the demands of modern life. This 2020 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today in Sudbury.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This low mileage SUV has just 29,694 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE AWD. Stepping up to this all wheel drive RAV4 XLE is a great choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Head Room: 958 mm
Curb weight: 1,583 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,595 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Overall height: 1,707 mm
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Manual child safety locks
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition with push button start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
5 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Entune 3.0
Rear Hip Room : 1,211 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Max cargo capacity: 1,974 L
