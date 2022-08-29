2020 Toyota RAV4

$41,247 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 6 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9076510

Stock #: BC0322

VIN: 2T3R1RFVXLC072417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,694 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/body-colour surround Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Warning Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims LED Lights Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 958 mm Rear Leg Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Head Room: 958 mm Curb weight: 1,583 kg Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,595 mm Overall Width: 1,855 mm Overall height: 1,707 mm Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Manual child safety locks Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition with push button start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 5 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 Entune 3.0 Rear Hip Room : 1,211 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Max cargo capacity: 1,974 L

