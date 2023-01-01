2021 Buick Encore

$30,178 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 3 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9569065

9569065 Stock #: B01PA039

B01PA039 VIN: KL4MMESL8MB161419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,306 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Piano black center console trim Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 914 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,814 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,318 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Front Head Room: 1,008 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg Rear Head Room: 968 mm Leather/chrome steering wheel trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Proximity remote trunk release Overall height: 1,628 mm Hands Free Power Liftgate Rear Hip Room: 1,206 mm Wheelbase: 2,596 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 4 USB ports Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Hands Free Liftgate OnStar and Buick connected services capable Synthetic Leather Chrome Exterior Accent Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto Mirroring Max cargo capacity: 1,422 L Overall Length : 4,354 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.