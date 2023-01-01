$30,178+ tax & licensing
$30,178
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Buick Encore

GX Select
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$30,178
+ taxes & licensing
68,306KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9569065
- Stock #: B01PA039
- VIN: KL4MMESL8MB161419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,306 KM
Vehicle Description
If comfort was a car, it would be this all new 2021 Buick EncoreGX. This 2021 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a fresh new look, a imrpessive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore GX is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore GX feel like a car you'd expect in 2021, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This SUV has 68,306 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.3L I3 12V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Select. This Encore GX Select comes with a bigger motor, all wheel drive, leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start so you can ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include a hands free liftgate, leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hands Free Liftgate, Synthetic Leather, Chrome Exterior Accent, Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Leather Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Piano black center console trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 914 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,814 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Front Head Room: 1,008 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Rear Head Room: 968 mm
Leather/chrome steering wheel trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Overall height: 1,628 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Rear Hip Room: 1,206 mm
Wheelbase: 2,596 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
4 USB ports
Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hands Free Liftgate
OnStar and Buick connected services capable
Synthetic Leather
Chrome Exterior Accent
Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto Mirroring
Max cargo capacity: 1,422 L
Overall Length : 4,354 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5