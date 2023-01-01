$39,993+ tax & licensing
$39,993
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$39,993
+ taxes & licensing
22,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10355577
- Stock #: B10PA184
- VIN: LRBFZSR46MD077664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,500 KM
Vehicle Description
With a stylish cabin and a roomy back seat, this Buick Envision quietly isolates you from the road. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2021 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2021 Buick Envision. This low mileage SUV has just 22,500 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Avenir. Designed to inspire, this top of the line Envision Avenir adds premium leather seats, a power sunroof, heads up display, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and power front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, wireless device charging, and a Bose premium audio system. This luxurious crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Head Up Display, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
BOSE PREMIUM SOUND
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Simulated wood door trim
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Head up display
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 998 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm
Overall Width: 1,882 mm
Overall Length: 4,636 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,753 kg
Power child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,350 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Wheelbase: 2,779 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Lane Change Alert
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Overall height: 1,641 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Front and Rear Park Assist reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Braking
OnStar and Buick connected services capable
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Max cargo capacity: 1,493 L
