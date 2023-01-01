2021 Buick Envision

$39,993 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10355577

10355577 Stock #: B10PA184

B10PA184 VIN: LRBFZSR46MD077664

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Navigation Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback WIRELESS CHARGING Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door BOSE PREMIUM SOUND Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Intercooled Turbo Simulated wood door trim Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Wheel Diameter: 20 Head up display Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Rear Head Room: 988 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Front Head Room: 1,006 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 998 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 73 L Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm Overall Width: 1,882 mm Overall Length: 4,636 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 1,753 kg Power child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,350 kg Front Leg Room: 1,026 mm Wheelbase: 2,779 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Lane Change Alert Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Overall height: 1,641 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Front and Rear Park Assist reverse sensing system Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Braking OnStar and Buick connected services capable Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Max cargo capacity: 1,493 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.