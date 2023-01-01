$39,685+ tax & licensing
$39,685
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Cadillac CTS
2021 Cadillac CTS
Luxury - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$39,685
+ taxes & licensing
38,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9703417
- Stock #: P01PA079T
- VIN: 1G6DX5RK7M0108378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to compete with the German luxury sedans, this CT-5 has really hit it out of the park! This 2021 Cadillac CT5 is for sale today in Sudbury.
Offering a design that moves forward even when standing still, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high quality material, no detail is too small and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This sedan has 38,700 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CT5's trim level is Luxury. Stepping up to this CT5 Luxury is a great choice as it comes loaded with adaptive remote start, dual zone climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a premium 9-speaker audio system, forward collision warning and front pedestrian braking. Style and technology flourish with bold alloy wheels, signature LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, a massive 10 inch touchscreen with voice recognition that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, SiriusXM, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a HD rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Synthetic Leather Seats, Forward Collision Alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward collision alert
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 8.5
Type of tires: Self-sealing AS
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Head Room: 991 mm
Overall height: 1,453 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,723 kg
Max cargo capacity: 337 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Rear Leg Room: 963 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Wheelbase: 2,946 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Overall Width: 1,882 mm
Rear Head Room: 930 mm
Overall Length: 4,923 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
3 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable
Synthetic Leather Seats
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking
Shift Knob Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5