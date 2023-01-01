2021 Cadillac CTS

$39,685 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,700 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward collision alert Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Wheel Width: 8.5 Type of tires: Self-sealing AS Silver aluminum rims LED Lights Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 66 L Front Head Room: 991 mm Overall height: 1,453 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,723 kg Max cargo capacity: 337 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Wheelbase: 2,946 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,364 mm Overall Width: 1,882 mm Rear Head Room: 930 mm Overall Length: 4,923 mm Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 3 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable Synthetic Leather Seats SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking Shift Knob Trim : Piano black/metal-look

