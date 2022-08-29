$36,445+ tax & licensing
$36,445
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS - Remote Start
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
29,914KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9301165
- Stock #: U1617A
- VIN: KL79MUSL3MB113829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Teal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,914 KM
Vehicle Description
With big-bold style and a small footprint, this Trailblazer sets itself apart from the rest of the pack. This 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 29,914 kms. It's teal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.3L I3 12V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our TrailBlazer's trim level is RS. Designed for on road performance, this Trailblazer RS comes equipped with an aggressive looking front grille, larger aluminum wheels, dual exhaust outlets, a stronger drivetrain, remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features are heated Leatherette seats, a power driver seat, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features include front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, an HD rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear cross traffic alert
Teen Driver
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Remote Engine Start
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Piano black center console trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Park Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Intellibeam
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
LED Lights
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Overall height: 1,669 mm
Overall Width: 1,808 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Lane Keep Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Lane keep ass
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
4G LTE
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto Mirroring
Wheelbase : 2,639 mm
Dash Trim : Leatherette/piano black
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,541 L
Overall Length : 4,412 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,161 mm
Remote Buying Options
