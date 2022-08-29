$41,950+ tax & licensing
$41,950
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks - Leather Seats
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$41,950
+ taxes & licensing
13,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9281776
- Stock #: N01NA058T1
- VIN: 3FMCR9C66MRA14011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Good things come in small packages and this Bronco Sport proves that with ease, grace, and raw capability. This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This low mileage SUV has just 13,500 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Outer Banks. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Outer Banks package is a great choice as it includes leather heated front seats, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a proximity key with push button start and power seats. It also includes LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C66MRA14011.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Emergency Braking
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Black bumpers
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Cloth/leather seat upholstery
Coloured dash trim
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Fuel Capacity: 61 L
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 937 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Overall height: 1,783 mm
Curb weight: 1,568 kg
Front Head Room: 1,054 mm
Blind spot warning
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,887 mm
SYNC 3
Lane Keep Assist
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
4G LTE
SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Ford Co-Pilot360
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Rear Head Room: 1,059 mm
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,846 L
Overall Length : 4,387 mm
Parking Sens
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5