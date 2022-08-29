$43,963+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,963
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2021 Ford Edge
2021 Ford Edge
SE AWD - Remote Start - Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$43,963
+ taxes & licensing
10,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9032707
- Stock #: BC0318
- VIN: 2FMPK4G96MBA52317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2021 Ford Edge is for sale today in Sudbury.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 10,100 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is SE AWD. This Edge SE comes with an impressive list of features and all wheel drive. It features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE hotspot, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition and a smart device remote engine start, steering wheel cruise controls and remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a reverse sensing system, dual zone climate control, LED brake lights and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync, Lane Departure Warning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G96MBA52317.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Blind Spot Assist
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Automatic Emergency Braking
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Sync
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,020 mm
Overall Length: 4,796 mm
Overall Width: 1,928 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm
Curb weight: 1,871 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,030 mm
Wheelbase: 2,849 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,023 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Reverse Sensing System Rear Reverse Sensing System
4G LTE
Front Shoulder Room: 1,531 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,078 L
Overall Height : 1,736 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,536 mm
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
SYNC 4
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
SYNC 4 911 Assist
Sync 4 Applink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2