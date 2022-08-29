2021 Ford Edge

$43,963 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9032707

9032707 Stock #: BC0318

BC0318 VIN: 2FMPK4G96MBA52317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,100 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Blind Spot Assist Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Automatic Emergency Braking Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Sync Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,020 mm Overall Length: 4,796 mm Overall Width: 1,928 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm Curb weight: 1,871 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,030 mm Wheelbase: 2,849 mm Rear Head Room: 1,023 mm Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Reverse Sensing System Rear Reverse Sensing System 4G LTE Front Shoulder Room: 1,531 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Max Cargo Capacity : 2,078 L Overall Height : 1,736 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,536 mm Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only SYNC 4 SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/Satellite Radio SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio SYNC 4 911 Assist Sync 4 Applink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring

