$30,563
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Ford Escape
2021 Ford Escape
SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$30,563
+ taxes & licensing
18,576KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10191861
- Stock #: B01PA143
- VIN: 1FMCU0G61MUA23728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,576 KM
Vehicle Description
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 18,576 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I3 12V PDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0G61MUA23728.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Wheelbase: 2,710 mm
Overall Width: 1,882 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Max cargo capacity: 1,852 L
Overall Length: 4,585 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,679 mm
Curb weight: 1,496 kg
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
4G LTE
SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Ford Co-Pilot360
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5