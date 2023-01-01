$65,540+ tax & licensing
$65,540
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited Max - Leather Seats
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
80,758KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10123293
- Stock #: R10PA020
- VIN: 1FMJK2AT7MEA39854
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,758 KM
The Ford Expedition comes tailored with crisp style and plenty of extra space. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 80,758 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited Max. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited Max and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK2AT7MEA39854.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Express open glass sunroof
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Active Cruise Control
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,935 mm
Front Head Room: 1,067 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Head Room: 950 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,646 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
3rd Row Leg Room: 917 mm
SYNC 3
Front Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
5 USB ports
Max cargo capacity: 2,313 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,580 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,306 mm
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O
Fuel Capacity: 107 L
Curb weight: 2,628 kg
Overall Length: 5,636 mm
Wheelbase: 3,343 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,633 mm
4G LTE
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
