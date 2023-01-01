$49,996+ tax & licensing
$49,996
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$49,996
+ taxes & licensing
49,754KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10152684
- Stock #: B10PA126
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP4MKE01013
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,754 KM
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 49,754 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V PDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP4MKE01013.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Overall Length: 5,885 mm
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
SYNC 4
Wireless Phone Connectivity : SYNC 4
SYNC 4 911 Assist
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,441 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Sync 4 Applink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2