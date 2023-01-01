$49,996 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 7 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10152684

10152684 Stock #: B10PA126

B10PA126 VIN: 1FTEW1EP4MKE01013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,754 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7.5 Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 136 L Overall Length: 5,885 mm Wheelbase: 3,683 mm Overall Width: 2,029 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,961 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) SYNC 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity : SYNC 4 SYNC 4 911 Assist Max Cargo Capacity : 1,441 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Sync 4 Applink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.