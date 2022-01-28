$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 8 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8223903

8223903 Stock #: BC0177

BC0177 VIN: 1FTFW1E82MFA86086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BC0177

Mileage 25,843 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Tachometer Compass Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 136 L Overall Width: 2,029 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Wireless Phone Connectivity : SYNC 4 SYNC 4 911 Assist Max Cargo Capacity : 1,441 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Sync 4 Applink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.