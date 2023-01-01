$42,231+ tax & licensing
$42,231
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$42,231
+ taxes & licensing
53,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10407309
- Stock #: B01PA195
- VIN: 1FTER4FH5MLD13520
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B01PA195
- Mileage 53,350 KM
Vehicle Description
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,350 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH5MLD13520.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Bucket front seats
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Overall height: 1,816 mm
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,014 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,976 mm
Rear Leg Room: 876 mm
Manual child safety locks
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Max Cargo Capacity : 960 L
Overall Length: 5,354 mm
Wheelbase : 3,221 mm
SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
