Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2021 GMC Canyon
2021 GMC Canyon
Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
30,896KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10083708
- Stock #: N11PA030T2
- VIN: 1GTG6EEN5M1200192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,896 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Canyon offers an exceptionally quiet and roomy interior that is further complemented with premium professional grade materials. This 2021 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this redesigned mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 30,896 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Canyon's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Canyon Denali is an excellent choice as it comes with all of the luxurious extra features and technology like ventilated and heated leather seats, a Bose premium sound system, under-rail LED cargo box lighting, a remote vehicle starter, power front seats, a leather- wrapped heated steering wheel, a spray-on bedliner, 5 inch rectangular assist steps and wireless charging. It also includes an EZ lift and lower tailgate, front fog lamps, available 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access and remote keyless entry, exclusive aluminum wheels, signature LED lamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, park assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a CornerStep rear bumper and an HD rear view camera with trailering assist guidelines plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Genuine wood center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Automatic locking hubs
EZ Lift Tailgate
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Genuine wood door trim
Aluminum dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Overall height: 1,793 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,887 mm
Wheelbase: 3,259 mm
Curb weight: 2,021 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
GMC Infotainment System
Audio System Premium Brand: GMC Infotainment System
Overall Length: 5,395 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
UltraSonic rear reverse sensing system
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
4G LTE
Integrated Navigation System : Yes
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2