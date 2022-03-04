2021 GMC Sierra 1500

$75,099 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8455899

8455899 Stock #: BC0318

BC0318 VIN: 3GTU9EET1MG359740

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Power Seats Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Teen Driver Exterior Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 65 Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Off Road Suspension Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Bed Liner Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Self-leveling headlights Wheel Width: 8.5 Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Tires: Width: 265 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Suspension Class: Off-Road Fuel Capacity: 91 L Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,063 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,655 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Chrome w/body-colour surround grille Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm SiriusXM Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 6 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Floor mats: Rubber w/carpet inserts front and rear 4G LTE MultiPro Tailgate Premium GMC Infotainment System Audio System Premium Brand : Premium GMC Infotainment System SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite Front Head Room : 1,093 mm Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio 120v Ac Power Outlet : 2

