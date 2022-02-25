2021 GMC Terrain

$37,827 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 3 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8426499

8426499 Stock #: 23743B

23743B VIN: 3GKALTEV9ML326555

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,323 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward collision alert Teen Driver Exterior Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Coloured door trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims LED Lights Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,316 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Overall Length: 4,630 mm Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Width: 1,839 mm Wheelbase: 2,725 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,643 kg Overall height: 1,661 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning: Active Max cargo capacity: 1,793 L Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring High intensity low beam projector beam headlights OnStar and GMC connected services capable Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Braking 4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.