$34,126+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,126
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Honda Civic
2021 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport CVT - Sunroof
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$34,126
+ taxes & licensing
24,529KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461815
- Stock #: BC0350
- VIN: SHHFK7H42MU301301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,529 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback has one of the best and roomiest interiors among its competitors, and combined with the generous trunk offers extreme versatility and practicality for such a small vehicle. This 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Small updates have managed to recreate this 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback into an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention. With a comfortable and roomy cabin crafted with premium materials, superb ride quality and exceptional handling, this Honda Civic hatchback is definitely a must-drive must-own vehicle that will not disappoint.This hatchback has 24,529 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport CVT. Stepping up to this Sport Civic gets you some great features for luxury and performance with a power moonroof, leather steering wheel, proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, and blind spot display. Other standard features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Cargo Area Light
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Multi-link rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 40
Clock: In-radio display
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Head Room: 949 mm
Rear Leg Room: 916 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
Overall Length: 4,519 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
HondaLink
Front Head Room: 954 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Curb weight: 1,351 kg
Overall height: 1,429 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,308 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5