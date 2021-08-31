Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

14,793 KM

Details Description Features

$39,369

+ tax & licensing
Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Sport! - Advanced Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start

Location

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

14,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7786302
  • Stock #: BC0057
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H44MH202762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,793 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Honda CR-V is powered by a 1.5L Turbo Inline-4. Powering 190 Horsepower and 179 Torque. All-Wheel Drive. Features in the Sport Trim include Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Cruise Control, Standard AM/FM Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seats and Remote Engine Start.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

