+ taxes & licensing
705-419-2304
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7
705-419-2304
+ taxes & licensing
This 2021 Honda CR-V is powered by a 1.5L Turbo Inline-4. Powering 190 Horsepower and 179 Torque. All-Wheel Drive. Features in the Sport Trim include Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Cruise Control, Standard AM/FM Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seats and Remote Engine Start.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7