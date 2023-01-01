2021 Honda CR-V

$41,200 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 6 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9512989

9512989 Stock #: N01PA141T

N01PA141T VIN: 2HKRW2H91MH200401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,652 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Simulated wood center console trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Rear Head Room: 974 mm Overall Width: 1,855 mm Wheelbase: 2,660 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm Overall height: 1,689 mm Manual child safety locks HondaLink Curb weight: 1,641 kg Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg Front Head Room: 961 mm HondaLink Assist Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm Overall Length: 4,626 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.