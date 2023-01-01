2021 Honda HR-V

$31,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 3 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10134924

10134924 Stock #: N01PA408T1

N01PA408T1 VIN: 3CZRU6H22MM104247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,356 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Leatherette dash trim Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Roof Rails Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Premium audio system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Overall height: 1,605 mm Overall Length: 4,359 mm Front Head Room: 955 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 998 mm Wheelbase: 2,610 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm Overall Width: 1,772 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm ADAPTIVE CRUISE Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg HondaLink Curb weight: 1,423 kg HondaLink Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Max cargo capacity: 1,583 L Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Right exterior parking camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Collision Mitigation Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW

