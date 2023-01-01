2021 Honda Passport

$45,167 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 9 0 2 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,902 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter WIRELESS CHARGING Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Window grid and fixed antenna Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Premium audio system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio/Video Remote Control Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 265 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Gross vehicle weight: 2,400 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km Black aluminum rims Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Rear Head Room: 1,017 mm Curb weight: 1,914 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,005 mm Overall Length: 4,839 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,835 mm HondaLink Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Hands Free Liftgate Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Max Cargo Capacity : 2,854 L Overall Width : 2,116 mm Wheelbase : 2,817 mm Rear Shoulder Room : 1,573 mm

