2021 Honda Passport
Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation
35,902KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9785065
- Stock #: N01PA191T
- VIN: 5FNYF8H97MB501462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,902 KM
Vehicle Description
With enough room for 5 of your closest friends, this spacious Honda Passport is ready for any adventure you can dream up! This 2021 Honda Passport is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Honda Passport brings a breath of fresh air for all outdoor enthusiasts. Forged for the outdoors, this Honda SUV comes with a highly capable chassis, a powerful drivetrain, and the adventurous spirit you need to get off the beaten path and deep into the wild. No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Honda Passport has the design and capability to make those scenic drives that much better.This SUV has 35,902 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI SOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Passport's trim level is Touring. This Touring Passport was built for the long haul with top shelf features like navigation, air cooled seats, 4G WiFi, premium audio, wireless charging, hands free power liftgate, 115V outlet, and rain sensing wipers. Other premium features include a power moonroof, leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, remote start, heated seats and steering wheel, steering wheel multifunction controls, 7 inch driver information, tri-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, HondaLink, Siri EyesFree, USB and aux inputs, and an audio display. Driving assistance and active safety features like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and blind spot monitoring make sure you stay fresh on the trip. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Windows
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Window grid and fixed antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Gross vehicle weight: 2,400 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Black aluminum rims
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,017 mm
Curb weight: 1,914 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,005 mm
Overall Length: 4,839 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,835 mm
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Hands Free Liftgate
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,854 L
Overall Width : 2,116 mm
Wheelbase : 2,817 mm
Rear Shoulder Room : 1,573 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
