$38,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2021 Honda Pilot
Black Edition - Cooled Seats
2021 Honda Pilot
Black Edition - Cooled Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,245KM
VIN 5FNYF6H09MB506717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Video Entertainment!
As big on cargo space as it is on style, this 2021 Honda Pilot is more than an SUV, it's how your family achieves their goals. This 2021 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this 2021 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. Along with its impressive interior is a sleek and muscular body with sculpted exterior lines and modern fascia. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2021 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 104,245 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Black Edition. This Black Edition Pilot adds a lot of beautiful and aggressive blacked out styling to the best interior features like second row captains chairs, panoramic moonroof, cooled front seats, How Much Farther? app, rear entertainment with video playback and HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio, wireless charging, hands free power liftgate, CabinTalk PA system, ambient interior lighting, 115V power outlet, rain sensing wipers, and power folding side mirrors. The interior is also loaded navigation, leather heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver seat, proximity keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, Bluetooth, audio display, and Siri EyesFree. Driver assistance technology is here in truckloads with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot display, adaptive cruise, a 7 inch driver information interface, and automatic highbeams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Video Entertainment, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Black bumpers
Express open/close glass sunroof
Rear captain chairs
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Head Room: 989 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,040 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
Wheelbase: 2,820 mm
Black aluminum rims
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Overall Length: 4,991 mm
Video player with Blu-ray and digital media
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 1,969 kg
3rd Row Leg Room: 810 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,132 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,650 kg
Max cargo capacity: 3,072 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Hands Free Liftgate
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Rear Video Entertainment
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Overall Height : 1,794 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Palladino Honda
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Call Dealer
705-673-6733
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Honda Pilot