$37,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Hyundai Elantra
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid Preferred DCT - Heated Seats
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$37,000
+ taxes & licensing
52,230KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644220
- Stock #: BC0379
- VIN: KMHLM4AJ1MU004522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Packed with features and options never before seen on a car in this class, this Elantra Hybrid will certainly surprise you. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is for sale today in Sudbury.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra Hybrid stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 52,230 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Hybrid engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra Hybrid's trim level is Preferred DCT. This Preferred Elantra brings you into the comforts and tech you expect of a new car with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, an 8 inch touchscreen, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers and streaming audio. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chrome front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Chrome Grille.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
BlueLink
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 55
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
4 door
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Monitoring
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Length: 4,675 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Lithium polymer electric motor battery
Max cargo capacity: 402 L
Rear Leg Room: 964 mm
Front Head Room: 1,030 mm
Curb weight: 1,345 kg
Overall height: 1,420 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.2 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,825 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Lane Keep Assist
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.5 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection
Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Rear Hip Room : 1,282 mm
Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5