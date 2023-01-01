$32,857+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,857
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$32,857
+ taxes & licensing
70,979KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9569053
- Stock #: B01PA037
- VIN: 5NMS2DAJ2MH362872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,979 KM
Vehicle Description
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 70,979 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 67 L
Rear Head Room: 990 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Wheelbase: 2,765 mm
Overall Length: 4,785 mm
Overall Width: 1,900 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,460 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg
Grey aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,730 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Front Head Room: 1,046 mm
Manual child safety locks
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Curb weight: 1,729 kg
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,041 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,060 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5