2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Heated Seats
48,596KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10123311
- Stock #: N01PA303T
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX4MD220396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 48,596 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.2L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. This Cherokee Trailhawk comes even more trail ready with added skid plates, tow hooks, dual exhaust, upgraded suspension, easy clean seats and flooring, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, remote start, ParkSense, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX4MD220396.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Cornering Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Off-Road Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Black bumpers
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Overall height: 1,722 mm
Overall Length: 4,623 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
UConnect
Overall Width: 1,902 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Black w/metal-look surround grille
Curb weight: 1,928 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
3 USB ports
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Max cargo capacity: 1,549 L
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross-Path Detection
