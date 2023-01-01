$32,889+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,889
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Jeep Compass
2021 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk - Remote Start
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$32,889
+ taxes & licensing
86,341KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10438926
- Stock #: R01PA200
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB4MT590184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,341 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Jeep Compass is sure to impress, with exceptionally good looks, a comfortable interior and loads of space. This 2021 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package.This SUV has 86,341 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This Compass Trailhawk is ready for your next off road adventure with added off road suspension, skid plates, tow hooks, easy clean flooring, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection. Stay connected on your daily commute or next adventure with Jeeps Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless connectivity. This family crossover lets you cruise in style and comfort with chrome accents, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a proximity key, remote start, cornering lamps, fog lamps, rear park assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Remote Start, Wireless Connectivity, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB4MT590184.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Off-Road Suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Park Assist
Wireless connectivity
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Chrome dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,131 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 995 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Overall Length: 4,394 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Overall Width: 1,874 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Curb weight: 1,648 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Wheelbase: 2,636 mm
Overall height: 1,647 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5