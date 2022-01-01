2021 Jeep Gladiator

$66,551 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 5 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snazzberry Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 11,532 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation SPEED CONTROL Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Remote Start System Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Premium Door Trim Panel Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Garage door transmitter Freedom Panel Storage Bag Smart Device Integration 8.4" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Front fog lights LED taillamps Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 8 speakers Alpine Premium Audio System Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System Passenger door bin Radio data system Convertible Hardtop Glass rear window Integrated roll-over protection Rear Anti-Roll Bar Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection MANUAL REAR SLIDING WINDOW AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Roll-up Tonneau Cover Cold Weather Group ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) LED Lighting Group RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription LED Reflector Headlamps 400-Watt Inverter TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control Requires Subscription Normal-Duty Plus Suspension GVWR: 2630 KG (5800 LBS) (STD) LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP Cloth Bucket Seats w/Overland Logo SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call Tires: 255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain DARK SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/OVERLAND LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezels Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Granite Crystal Aluminum QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Quick Order Package 24G Overland TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian... COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel SNAZZBERRY PEARL Overland Jeep Value Package Credit MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER

