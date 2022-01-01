Turn heads on and off the road with this pristine 2021 Jeep Gladiator in Snazzberry Pearl with only 12,000km on it!! Outfitted with the Overland trim package and badging, this Gladiator is ready for the arena! Ride in comfort with premium cloth interior, a Freedom Top colour-matched hard top, an 8-speaker sound system and dual-zone automatic climate control while the 7'' UConnect 4 touchscreen infotainment display has all your tech amenities just a tap away with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and a rear-view camera! Standard with Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Command-Trac 4x4, heavy duty Dana 44 axles and 18'' wheels w/ 255/70R18 Bridgestone Dueler A/S tires, you'll be able to put any terrain to the test! Drain plugs and removable interior carpet make for easy clean ups after a tough day on the trails! Lockable behind seat storage and a 5 ft box with roll-up tonneau cover gives you plenty of storage space!
