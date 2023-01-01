$23,450+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Rio
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$23,450
+ taxes & licensing
77,985KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10355565
- Stock #: R10PA021
- VIN: 3KPA25AD2ME410888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,985 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Kia Rio is often put into the box of affordable compact cars, but this sedan breaks that mold with astounding value and a huge list of premium features. More than just beating the competition in straight value to feature ratio, this Kia Rio also provides a smooth and dynamic driving experience that's on par with most vehicles above its class. For an amazing value that will last a lifetime, look no further than the 2021 Kia Rio.This hatchback has 77,985 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Front Hip Room: 1,344 mm
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Head Room: 964 mm
Overall Width: 1,725 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Curb weight: 1,229 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,355 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,375 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 850 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Max cargo capacity: 928 L
Wheelbase: 2,580 mm
Overall Length: 4,065 mm
2 USB ports
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
