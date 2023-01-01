$32,167+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo - Head Up Display - Cooled Seats
62,528KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9616387
- Stock #: B01PA051
- VIN: KNDETCA25M7059931
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,528 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 KIA Seltos brings a lot of character and refinement the KIA lineup. This 2021 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 62,528 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Seltos's trim level is SX Turbo. This SX Turbo upgrades to a larger turbo engine and comes with a gorgeous 10.25 inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heads up display, heated and cooled seats, blind spot warning, unique alloy wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and LED lighting with fog lamps. You also get navigation, sunroof, chrome grille accents, heated steering wheel, proximity key, Sofino leather seats, automatic climate control, remote start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist plus much more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head Up Display, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound System, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Glass Sunroof
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
Premium Sound System
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Piano black dash trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Head up display
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
Front Head Room: 977 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Wheelbase: 2,630 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,347 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Overall height: 1,630 mm
Overall Length: 4,370 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,409 mm
Curb weight: 1,505 kg
Lane Keep Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Chrome Exterior Accents
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Collision Mitigation
UVO Intelligence
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,778 L
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Blind Spot Warn
Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,926 kg
