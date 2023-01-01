2021 Kia Seltos

$32,167 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 5 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9616387

9616387 Stock #: B01PA051

B01PA051 VIN: KNDETCA25M7059931

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B01PA051

Mileage 62,528 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Glass Sunroof Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7.5 Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Piano black dash trim Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Head up display Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 965 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 50 L Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 975 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm Front Head Room: 977 mm Overall Width: 1,800 mm Wheelbase: 2,630 mm Front Hip Room: 1,347 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm Overall height: 1,630 mm Overall Length: 4,370 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,409 mm Curb weight: 1,505 kg Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Chrome Exterior Accents Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device Collision Mitigation UVO Intelligence Max Cargo Capacity : 1,778 L Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Blind Spot Warn Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,926 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.