$23,868+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,868
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Kia Soul
2021 Kia Soul
EX - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$23,868
+ taxes & licensing
71,475KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9569044
- Stock #: B01PA035
- VIN: KNDJ33AU5M7141481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,475 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Kia Soul is now standard with all the best tech and modern convenience Kia can offer. This 2021 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2021 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.This SUV has 71,475 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Soul's trim level is EX. This EX Soul comes with all of the modern bells and whistles like wireless charging, a heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, drive select mode, remote keyless entry and collision avoidance technology. Exterior style is enhanced with a black grille and chrome accents, fog lights, aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signals and a rearview camera. Technology is next level with lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a 7 inch touchscreen display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Chrome Accents.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Chrome Accents
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,340 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Rear Leg Room: 985 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Fuel Capacity: 54 L
Overall height: 1,600 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,003 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,360 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,290 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,825 kg
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Collision Mitigation
Max cargo capacity: 1,758 L
Overall Length: 4,195 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5