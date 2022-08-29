$35,694+ tax & licensing
$35,694
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2021 Mazda CX-30
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$35,694
+ taxes & licensing
46,198KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9287551
- Stock #: 10U1628A
- VIN: 3MVDMBDL9MM238050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.This SUV has 46,198 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear cross traffic alert
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Self-leveling headlights
Head up display
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Hip Room: 1,388 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Rear Leg Room: 921 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,352 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,395 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 961 mm
Leatherette/metal-look center console trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Mazda Connect
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,280 L
Overall Height : 1,568 mm
Wheelbase : 2,652 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support Rear (SCBS-R)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2