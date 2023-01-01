$31,393+ tax & licensing
$31,393
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
26,564KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9486615
- Stock #: B10NA028
- VIN: 3MVDMBCL5MM257664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,564 KM
Vehicle Description
The versatile design of the 2021 Mazda CX-30 offers ease and agility without compromising on capability and space. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is for sale today in Sudbury.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.This low mileage SUV has just 26,564 kms. It's jet black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this CX-30 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and 8 Harmonic Acoustics speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Bluetooth streaming audio. This trim also includes auto high-beam LED headlamps, advanced blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats, rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear cross traffic alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Silver aluminum rims
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,388 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Front Head Room: 967 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Rear Leg Room: 921 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,352 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Overall Length: 4,395 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,528 kg
Leatherette/metal-look center console trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Low Speed Brake Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,280 L
Overall Height : 1,568 mm
Wheelbase : 2,652 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,971 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
