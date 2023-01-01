2021 Mazda CX-30

$31,393 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 5 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9486615

9486615 Stock #: B10NA028

B10NA028 VIN: 3MVDMBCL5MM257664

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,564 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear cross traffic alert Lane Keeping Assist Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black door trim Silver aluminum rims Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 973 mm Overall Width: 1,796 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,388 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Front Head Room: 967 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm Rear Leg Room: 921 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,352 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Overall Length: 4,395 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,528 kg Leatherette/metal-look center console trim Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Low Speed Brake Assist Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Max Cargo Capacity : 1,280 L Overall Height : 1,568 mm Wheelbase : 2,652 mm Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,971 kg

