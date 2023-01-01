2021 Mazda CX-5

$37,828 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 1 6 3 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,163 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control woodgrain trim Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Express open glass sunroof Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Total Number of Speakers: 10 Self-leveling headlights Exterior entry lights Radar Cruise Control Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims LED Lights Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Front Head Room: 991 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 999 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Fuel Capacity: 58 L Blind Spot Detection Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Wheelbase: 2,698 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Active Driver Assistance Curb weight: 1,734 kg Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

